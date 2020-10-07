Joyce M. Browne, 92, of Sioux City, IA passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 after a brief illness at a local care center.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Joyce’s service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. A link to view her service is posted on her obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joyce, the daughter of Jack and Eileen Lane, was born November 6, 1927 in Yankton, SD. She graduated from Yankton High School with the Class of 1945. Joyce then attended Edwards Business School and graduated in 1954.
On August 4, 1946, Joyce married Kenneth H. Browne of Bangor, ME.
In February of 1946, a scout from MGM Movie Studio gave Joyce an opportunity of a lifetime and offered her a job at MGM. In 1948, Joyce and Ken were performing with a Western group in the Bangor, ME area. They lived in Bangor, Sioux City, Los Angeles and then in Phoenix for 41 years.
Joyce was gifted with an exceptional dancing ability. Over the years many people witnessed her gliding elegance, be it in a jazzy dress, or in a sequined gown as it trailed across a polished floor. She delighted so many with her incredible ability and adaptability of dance to many forms of music. Her dancing was incredibly artistic and unique. Her ever graceful movements mimicked the blowing rhythm of the trees. Aunt Joyce made such a great contribution to dance, which will never be forgotten. Aside from her devotion to her beloved husband Kenny, dancing was her life’s passion. Joyce continued to dance almost every day even into her golden years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Eileen Lane; beloved husband Ken; brothers: Jack Lane Jr. and wife Pat and Buddy Roger Lane and wife Lou; and sister Marjorie (Lane) Delperdang and husband Art.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 8, 2020
