Donna Gratzfeld

Donna Rae Gratzfeld, 78, of Mitchell, SD, died August 27, 2023, at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Donna was born March 2, 1945, in Vermillion to Frank and Lorraine (Walz) Powell. She attended school in Vermillion. She married Carl Gratzfeld on November 7, 1959, in Luverne, MN.
Donna worked various jobs while raising their three children. Donna and Carl built, owned, and operated the CD Stop in Wakonda. Donna then worked for many years in the hotel management business in Madison, Watertown, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, winning awards for excellence in hotel management.
Donna loved to travel and spent the winter months in South Padre Island and Corpus Christie, Texas. She enjoyed trips to the Mississippi River Valley, Cozumel, and Jamaica. Spending time with family, bird watching, growing flowers, and playing cards were Donna’s enjoyment in life. She was an excellent cook and shared this love with many of her children and grandchildren.
Truly blessed to have shared her life include her children, Cheryl (Tim) Vanderkooi of Wakonda, Gari (Marlene) Gratzfeld of Vermillion, Carla (Clay) Amick of Letcher, five grandchildren: Jeff, Tyler (Meeka), and Christy (Xander) Gratzfeld; Emma (Jacob) Klaas, Vern Amick, Chad (Kaili) Stensaas; and 12 great grandchildren, one brother, Leo (Cathi) Powell, two sisters — Carol Brenna, Linda Allen, Joe (Sylvia) Gratzfeld, Joann Gratzfeld; and many nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene.
