Ralph Bauder, age 77, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, of natural causes, at his home in Yankton.

Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Tyndall City Cemetery.