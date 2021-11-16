Funeral services for Marlin DeJong, 63, of Avon are 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation and fellowship time with family will be held at the First Baptist Church in Avon on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Marlin Lee DeJong was born July 23, 1958, in Tyndall, SD, to Eldon and Elizabeth “Alberta” (Ludens) DeJong. He entered his heavenly home on Friday, November 12, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
Marlin attended Logterman Country School and graduated from Springfield High School in 1976. He entered the Army National Guard and attended bootcamp right out of high school. After completion of service, he began operating the family farm. Following that, he worked for several construction companies, the City of Sioux Falls Water Reclamation, Horsepower Drainage Solutions and also drove mail truck at Christmas. This led him to being able to fulfill his dream of starting his own trucking business — M. DeJong Trucking. He continued trucking until his health no longer allowed him to work.
Marlin was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. His faith in God became more evident as he went through his battle with cancer, often stating that God is in control.
Marlin will be remembered for his love for his daughters and grandkids. He enjoyed the outdoors, birdwatching, cats, his mule and all animals. He had a giant sweet tooth and made the best pecan pie. He will also be remembered for being a prankster with a fun sense of humor.
Thankful for having shared his life are his mother, Alberta DeJong of Springfield; daughters: Jennifer (Brooke) Parker of Fairfield, CA and Cassandra (Daniel Gershon) DeJong of Yankton; four grandchildren: Jameson, Samantha, Marissa and Rhett; special friend, Paula Hendrickson of Yankton; four sisters: Ellen Logterman of Rockford, IL, Myrna (John) Voigt of Avon, Christine (Lee) Diers of Cedar Rapids, IA and Cynthia Orduno of Avondale, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlin was preceded in death by his father, Eldon; brother-in-law, Dave Logterman; and lifelong friend, Guy Hendrickson.
