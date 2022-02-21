Roy D. Reichle, age 61 of St. Helena, Nebraska, was found Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Missouri River near the Discovery Bridge in Cedar County Nebraska after being reported missing.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Immaculate Conception cemetery in St. Helena at a future date.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday morning, at church, from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Roy Dean was born on June 10, 1960, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Karl Eugene and Eloma Lee (Roberts) Reichle. He grew up in Odem, Texas and graduated from Odem High School in 1978. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a computer maintainer. Roy’s career in the military lasted for 20 years where he served in Germany, Greece and several domestic postings. He was honorably discharged on August 31, 1998. Roy married Brenda Kay Perk on October 2, 1998, at St. Columbkille Church in Papillion, NE. Roy received an English Education degree from UNO in 2005. It was also in 2005 that he and Brenda moved to St. Helena where he taught at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School for a short time.
Roy worked as a personal trainer for the past 10 years. He had a passion for the outdoors, fitness, rock climbing, hiking, collecting rocks, camping, backpacking, bicycling and photography. He also wrote poetry and belonged to the Nebraska Writers Workshop while living in Bellevue. Roy belonged to Holy Family Parish in St. Helena, NE.
Roy is survived by his wife Brenda of St. Helena; two children: Benjamin of Lincoln, NE, Leah Reichle of St. Helena; stepbrother Sam (Kelly) Schumaker of Arizona; stepsister Sandra Humrichouse of Texas; half-sister Daina (Martin) Cody of Seiverville, TN; half-brother Kevin (Aleatha) Bierworth of Austin, TX; half-sister Ragenia Krell of Sand Springs, OK.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Karl and Eloma Reichle; stepmother Barbara Schumaker; stepbrother Terry Schumaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to The Arbor Day Foundation.
Commented