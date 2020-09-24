Oliva Vetter, age 97, formerly of Tripp, SD died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Armour, SD.
A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Goglin Funeral Home, Tripp.
