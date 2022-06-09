Arthur Lockwood Bartlett age 85 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Memorial services and burial of his cremated remains will occur in Spaulding, Nebraska at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE.
Arthur was born on September 28, 1936, in Spaulding, Nebraska to Dean and Sarah (Lockwood) Bartlett. He grew up in Spaulding, Nebraska and graduated from Spaulding High School. Art married Sherri Kay Steiner on February 10, 1968, in Columbus, Nebraska. Art had a career of 44 years as a Barber in Columbus, NE where they lived until 20 years ago when they moved to Crofton, Nebraska. Art retired at the age of 65 years. He and Sherri were attracted to the Crofton area because they enjoyed camping and spending time up at Lewis & Clark Lake and the Gavins Point Dam area.
Arthur was a member of the Columbus VFW for many years as he served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Art is survived by his wife Sherri of Crofton, NE; four children Christine, Ann Gdowski of Columbus, NE, Margaret Bartlett of St. Edward, NE, and Richard Bartlett of Columbus, NE; a brother David Bartlett of Bellevue, NE.
Art was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Sarah Bartlett; son Bill, a sister Shirley Hokansen.
Commented