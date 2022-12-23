Janice Wiedmeier
Buy Now

Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, age 82, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Reverend Bev Hieb will officiate.

Janice JoAnne (Faulk) Wiedmeier was born September 12, 1940, to Arnold and Clorice (Goff) Faulk in Yankton, South Dakota. She attended country school in Mission Hill, South Dakota and graduated from high school in Gayville, South Dakota. She was married to Paul Wiedmeier for 30 years. They were blessed with two adopted children, Brenda and Brian.