Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, age 82, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Reverend Bev Hieb will officiate.
Janice JoAnne (Faulk) Wiedmeier was born September 12, 1940, to Arnold and Clorice (Goff) Faulk in Yankton, South Dakota. She attended country school in Mission Hill, South Dakota and graduated from high school in Gayville, South Dakota. She was married to Paul Wiedmeier for 30 years. They were blessed with two adopted children, Brenda and Brian.
Jan lived most of her life in Rapid City, South Dakota and just loved the Black Hills. She was a mother and a legal secretary off and on. Her favorite profession was being a self-taught professional wildlife artist. She said it was not a job, but a joyful way to live. She later taught students and did workshops in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming.
Among many of her artistic accolades she was the winner of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever contests, Rocky Mountain and Isaac Walton League awards, Artist of The Year at the Rushmore Mutual Show (voted by her peers). Jan was in numerous art shows, publications, and galleries throughout the United States and Canada. She said, “They say if you do something you love, you’ll never work another day in your life. Guess I haven’t worked much!” The beauty of Jan’s art will live on in many people’s lives.
Jan was president of the Keep South Dakota Green Association and was able to attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting where she met President Richard Nixon. She was also a member of the Dakota Artist Guild, and a Sunday School and Girl Scout leader. Jan had a 60-year correspondence with a pen pal from England and they met twice. She had numerous life-long friends. She enjoyed playing bridge, doing crosswords in pen, and was a voracious reader.
Jan had a strong faith and trust in God that saw her through life and gave her many blessings.
She passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Creighton, Nebraska.
Jan is survived by her brother, Jerry (Barb) Faulk of Yankton, South Dakota; daughter, Brenda (Arlan) Boelter of Verdigre, Nebraska; son, Brian (Susan) Wiedmeier of Rapid City, South Dakota; grandchildren, Chelsea (Creston) Boelter Bertschinger of Nebraska, Colton (Malia Driscoll) Boelter of Oregon, Rachael Wiedmeier, Julia Wiedmeier, and Alisha (Garrett) Wiedmeier Frye all of Minnesota; and two great-grandchildren, Porter and Lilah Boelter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Creighton Public Library, Creighton Ambulance Fund, Avera Creighton Care Centre, Avera Cancer Foundation, or the Rapid City Public Library.
Condolences may be sent to: Brenda Boelter 51257 880 Road Verdigre, NE 68783.
Commented