George W. Hisek, age 90, of Yankton, formerly of Tyndall, South Dakota passed Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Tyndall.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Tyndall Cemetery.
George was born October 27, 1930 in Tyndall, SD. He was the son of James and Emma (Mraz) Hisek. He graduated high school in 1949. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce April 17, 1951 at Sioux Falls, SD. After serving he was honorably discharged April 16, 1955 from Lake Charles Airforce Base Louisiana.
He married Victoria “Vicki” De Rocco March 26, 1955. Blessed to this union were two sons, Randy (Cheryl) Hisek of Tyndall, SD and Kevin (Trish LaCroix) Hisek of Yankton, SD along with two daughters, Glenda (Hisek) Middlebrook of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Jolene (LeRoy) Wallace of Kenner, Louisiana. George also has eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
George spent many years working at Tyndall Hatchery/Zip Feeds. When the hatchery went out of business, he worked several odd jobs. In his retirement years George worked at the Bon Homme Country Club for approximately 15 years as grounds keeper and maintenance man. George was very active during his life, playing fast pitch softball and golfing. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling and ‘the machines”, visiting Arkansas, watching Razorback football and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. George also cut and sold scrap iron when he had time. He was a quartermaster in the local VFW club for many years and served as post commander from 1963-1964.
George was preceded in death by his parents James and Emma Hisek; wife Vicki; five brothers, Frank, Jim, Leo, Leonard and Eddie and one sister, Leona.
George is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Hisek of Yankton and Marie Hisek of Tyndall.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 17, 2020
Commented