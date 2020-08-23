Sundra “Sandy” Hunhoff, age 77, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. The Mass will be live streamed and you can view the live stream at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Masks will be required to attend the Mass for Sandy. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Avera@ Home Hospice.
