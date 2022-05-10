Steve F. Jansen age 67 of Fordyce, Nebraska died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Mark Potter, Travis Jansen, Dan Jansen, Tom Pinkelman, Justin Jansen, Kyle Wiepen, Matt Bonertz, and Josh Peterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve’s brothers and sisters and in-laws.
Steven Francis was born on May 6, 1955, in Yankton, SD to Clarence Martin and Angela Elizabeth (Salvatori) Jansen. He grew up in the Menominee area and was part of the first graduating class of West Catholic Elementary in 1969. Steve graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1973. He worked numerous jobs in sales and for the last 20 years he worked as a salesman for Big John Manufacturing in Osmond, NE. He and wife, Joan, also owned and operated Jansen Photography for over 25 years.
Steve was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church, was a lector, an EMHC, and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. Steve played baseball and softball in his younger years. He also coached the Menominee girls softball team for many years. Steve enjoyed golfing, was in the Hartington and Crofton Men’s golf league, and spent countless hours on the course with his wife, family, and friends. He was an avid Husker and Denver Broncos fan, a trip to the Mile High Stadium was one of his most cherished trips with his family. Steve loved to hunt and fish, he especially looked forward to his fishing trips with his brothers and playing cards with family and friends.
Steve is survived by his wife Joan of Fordyce; three children and spouses Stevie (Gerry) McGill of Omaha, Rikki (Dustin) Wageman of Omaha, Douglas Jansen of Tulsa, OK; one granddaughter Max McGill; his father Clarence Jansen; 10 brothers and sisters Sheri (Dennis) Potter of Omaha, NE, Terry (Pam) Jansen, San Antonio, Texas, Anne (Mike) Rhodes, Omaha, NE, Dale (Wanda) Jansen, Yankton, SD, Jean (John) Pinkelman, Fordyce, NE, Joan (Randy) Kurtenbach, Omaha NE, Clair (Shawn) Jansen, Omaha, NE, Sheila (Tim) Steiner, Lake Havasu, AZ, Gerard (Tina) Jansen, Omaha, NE and Karen (John) Powell, Shawnee, KS; many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Jansen on 5/5/2022; three brothers-in-law: Duane Wiepen, John Jansen, and Vernon Lammers.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 11, 2022
Commented