Gerry Joseph Hochstein, age 84 of Yankton, SD and formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral by going to https:www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
