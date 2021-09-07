Nadine Jensen, 83, of Wakonda, SD passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 3, 2021.
Visitation with family will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, SD.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the UCC Church in Centerville, SD on September 10, 2021 with graveside burial to follow at Union Cemetery in rural Wakonda, SD. Lunch will be served following services at the Wakonda Legion Hall.
Nadine Katherine Orth was born March 24, 1938 to Harold and Alta (Weidenbach) Orth in Scotland, SD. As a young girl, Nadine attended 1st through 8th grades at Pflugraph Country School in rural Scotland, SD. She normally walked or rode her bike to school each day. Moving on to high school was very exciting for her as she got to ride the bus to class, but not before helping milk the cows each morning. Nadine graduated from Scotland High School in 1956. After graduation, Nadine started working at the telephone company in Scotland, SD as a switchboard operator.
On April 6, 1967 Nadine agreed to go on a blind date with Gordon Jensen from Wakonda, SD. By September, Gordon proposed to Nadine and on November 17, 1967 they were united in marriage at Petersburg Congregational Church in rural Lesterville, SD.
On October 23, 1966 Nadine and Gordon adopted their son Randy Gordon Jensen and then on April 17, 1970 they adopted their daughter Kelly Lynn Jensen. Nadine adored her children and being a mother was the greatest joy in her life. She spent countless hours playing croquet with her kids, SD weather permitting, and even more time and late nights playing heated games of Uno, SkipBo, and Scrabble. She also enjoyed cooking and baking with her children while instilling important life lessons and skills. Along with being a wife, homemaker, and mother, Nadine was very involved with various jobs vital to the operation of the family farm with Gordon including keeping the books for Gordon’s Pioneer sales career. Nadine’s other great joy was her grandchildren, Shelby and Jacob. As with her own children, she loved playing games, baking, and cooking with them while enjoying their company.
Nadine was also very active in her community, church, ESA, Extension Club, Ladies Auxiliary, Wednesday Night Workshop, and Christian Women’s to name a few. She also loved to embroider and completed numerous sets of dish towels, pillowcases, and quilts. She loved to give these works of art away as gifts to her friends and family. She also spent her time in the garden and canning the bountiful harvest. Her love of baking became very well-known in the community and the coffee was always on for anyone to stop in and enjoy a chewy gingersnap, snicker-doodle, giant peanut butter, or locally-famous chocolate chip cookies. Great conversation and many laughs accompanied the tasty treats.
Nadine is survived by her husband Gordon, son Randy (Lisa) Jensen and their children Shelby and Jacob Jensen, daughter Kelly Jensen (TIm Braaten), brother Rev. Dr. Ken Orth (George Paolucci), sisters-in-law Char (Eldy) Smit, Norma DeJong, Carol Nelsen, brothers-in-law Paul Jensen and Warren (Sue) Jensen, and special friend and Goddaughter Angie Logue.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marion (Orth) Sonichsen and Diane (Orth) Neth, brothers-in-law Jim Sonichsen, Wally Neth, Wayne Dejong, and Robert “Sonny” Nelsen.
Family requests In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization or charity of your choice in memory of Nadine.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 8, 2021
