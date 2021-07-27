Robert C. Christensen, age 71, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home in Yankton.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert C. Christensen was born November 3, 1949, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Bernard and Buelah (White) Christensen. He grew up in Mission Hill, South Dakota and graduated from Yankton High School in 1969. He then joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1969 until 1974. Bob was proud of his military service time in the Marine Corps as a military policeman. He was stationed at bases at Quantico, Virginia; San Diego, California; and in Hawaii. All of those bases were very busy, active places for a military policeman. The Vietnam War was in full swing and these bases were training and transportation hubs for service men and women going to and from Vietnam. Imagine what a MP would encounter dealing with personnel in this atmosphere. When Bob returned to “civilian life” friends and family soon learned to be sure that Bob was aware you were near him. More than one person has nearly encountered a swinging fist or a takedown hold if you surprised him!
After he finished his military service he married Barbara Klasi on January 31, 1975, in Yankton. They lived in Yankton their whole life and Bob worked at the Human Services Center, Yankton Concrete and 32 years at Wilson Trailer. Bob loved watching sports, especially golf. He started playing golf in his early forties and really became addicted to the game when he retired three years ago. Many hundreds of games were played in Yankton and on area courses with his good friend John Little and cousin Mike Auch. Many memories were made golfing, but not as many from “garage nights” at his son, Brian’s, playing cards and telling stories with the many friends he made over the years. He always enjoyed working with Brian in his garage on any of the many vehicle projects he was involved with. When asked what it was he did, a common answer was, “Keep the tools clean and put away and then keep out of the way!”
Survivors include his wife, Barb Christensen of Yankton, South Dakota; son, Brian Christensen of Yankton; siblings: Carolyn Kleinschmit of Yankton; Linda (Duane) Bair of Yankton; Ron Christensen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; David (Bonnie) Christensen of Sioux Falls; Bernie (JaVon) Christensen of Magnolia, Minnesota; aunts, Irene Auch of Yankton and Gladys White of Calistoga, California; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Albina Klasi; sister-in-law, Mary Auch; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 28, 2021
Commented