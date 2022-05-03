Wayne Myers, 79, of Winner, SD, passed away on Monday, May 2nd, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6th, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at the Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD.
“Mr. Unbelievable” Wayne Alden Myers was born April 18, 1943, to Iden & Gladys (Talich) Myers in Mitchell, SD. Wayne was the youngest of five children, brothers Iden (Buddy), Lowell, sisters Evelyn & Alta Mae. Wayne grew up on the family farm west of Pukwana SD, raising crops, cattle, and horses with his father and brothers.
Because of his best friend Kenny Hall, Wayne met Darlene LaVoy; he would say she didn’t want anything to do with him, but because of Wayne’s perseverance they started a whirlwind romance and wed in June 1961. Wayne and Darlene moved to Fargo, ND, where Wayne would train in auto mechanics. To this union son Scott Dean was born February 1962 and daughter Rachell Dawn was born July 1965.
In 1967 Wayne and Darlene moved to Winner, SD, purchased Mahoney Auto Salvage and renamed it to Wayne’s Auto Salvage and Repair. And per Wayne’s favorite radio station KWYR 1260, where he would win the trivia of the day almost every 30 days, he has been “working hard since April 1967”. Wayne ran his business until son Scott was old enough to help and then they did it together for many years; son in law Justin also joined working in the business later. Even though Rachell was not a part of the day-to-day business Wayne was extremely proud of her and her children’s accomplishments.
In the early years, Wayne started stock car racing in the central SD area and was extremely successful; winning many trophies and passing down this legacy to son Scott, grandson Grady, and daughter Chrissy; as well as numerous friends along the way.
Wayne lost his beloved wife Darlene in 1989 after a long battle with lupus. Then in 1995, he married the second love of his life, Herbie (Helen), who according to his niece, fought it “for a long time” and who remained with him until his passing; to this union came daughters Sami and Chrissy.
Wayne was no doubt a one-of-a-kind man who endured many hardships in his life but always pressed on. Whether he just met you or knew you for years, he always had a joke or story to tell you; the jokes and stories usually developed and changed the more he told them. Wayne always had an opinion, and it was always the right opinion. Wayne wasn’t afraid to tell you when you were wrong and why he was right.
Wayne will be remembered for his great repair and salvage yard business and colorful personality. Wayne had many nicknames over his 79 years — most notably “Mr. Unbelievable” and contrary to what he enjoyed, “Grumpy.” Wayne was a lifelong fan of the MN Vikings and Winner Warriors athletics, being involved in years with his softball team and coaching country conference basketball.
Wayne is survived by his wife Herbie; daughters Rachell (Barry) Gardner of Winner, Sami (Jan) Rottenbucher of Yankton and Chrissy (Justin) Dvorak of Winner; grandchildren Grady (Sarah) Myers of Winner; Braden Gardner of Winner, Raysha (Ben) Pahlke of Sioux Falls, Gavin Myers of West Hollywood, CA; great grandchildren Addisyn and Grayson Myers of Winner; brother Lowell (Wilda) of Pukwana, sister Alta Mae (Robert) of Pukwana; along with many nieces and nephews.
Wayne is proceeded in death by his parents Iden & Gladys, wife Darlene, son Scott, sister Evelyn, and brother Buddy.
