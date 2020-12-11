Opal Elaine Mark, 75 of Viborg, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home.
A private family burial with be at the Baptist Cemetery, Viborg. Public Memorial Services will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Viborg. Livestreaming of her service may be viewed on http:/www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistViborgnews. Due to COVID-19, you’re asked to wear mask and practice social distancing in celebrating Opal’s life.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Viborg First Baptist Church or Camp Judson. Memorials may be sent to Hofmeister Jones FH, c/o Opal Mark Memorial, PO Box 727, Parker, SD 57053.
Opal Elaine Mark was born on March 31, 1945 in Akron, Iowa to Otto and Elvira (Bratt) Stene. She grew up attending Roseni Lutheran Church near Beresford, SD. After graduating from Augustana Academy in Canton in 1963 she attended Augustana College where she obtained a BA degree in Medical Technology in 1967. After being employed at hospitals in Sioux Falls and Sioux City she was united in marriage to Curtis L. Mark on August 11, 1967 after meeting at the Augustana College Library. Curtis’s medical training took them to Vermillion, SD, Wichita, KS and Denver, CO before moving to Viborg.
Opal loved the Lord and was a very active member of First Baptist Church where she was involved in all areas of the church. A special enjoyment for her was being a member of the Sunshine Committee where she was able to use her talents as a people person visiting those who were sick & spending time with others. She also spent many years also teaching Sunday School. The family had many treasured trips out to Camp Judson in the Black Hills. Opal got great joy out of playing the piano & singing and listening to the Gaither Vocal Band. She enjoyed traveling, photography, trees and flowers of all types. Opal loved giving gifts, and would often purchase several copies of her favorite items to give to all her friends and family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 3 children, Dr. Kimberly (Kurt) Fischer, White Bear Lake, MN, C. Scott (Rachel) Mark, Brookings, SD and Tanya (Pastor Chris) Lemmon, Little Rock, IA; 5 grandchildren, Miles Fischer, Mason Fischer, Christopher Lemmon, Joshua Lemmon and Abigail Lemmon; and a sister Carol (Mark) Conrad, Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Curtis in 2012, daughter Valerie Jo in infancy and her sister and brother-in-law Janice and Ron Erkes.
