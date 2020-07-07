Dr. Iro C. Mogen, age 88 of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will follow at Yankton Cemetery.
Iro Charles Mogen was born June 18, 1932 to Gilbert C. and Helen Mar (Puder) Mogen. He graduated from Waubay High School in 1950 and enrolled at the University of South Dakota. After one year he transferred to Yankton College and graduated in 1955.
Iro was a long time educator in South Dakota. His first assignment was in 1955 in Summit, SD where he taught government, music, and coached basketball. Iro met Suzanne Dannenbring when they both attended Yankton College. They were married on December 27, 1955 in Chamberlain, SD.
Iro and Suzanne moved to Killeen, Texas after he was drafted and completed basic training. He served the Army in Division Finance at Fort Hood from 1956 to 1958.
Following his discharge in 1958, Iro and Suzanne moved back to South Dakota. Iro was a music teacher in the Alexandria school district. He completed his doctorate of educational administration from the University of South Dakota. He was an assistant superintendent of schools for the state of South Dakota and also served as superintendent of schools in Avon, Mobridge, Faulkton, and Milbank during his career. Iro and Suzanne moved to Yankton, SD after retirement in 1995.
Iro was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the South Dakota High School Activities Association in 1989. He was a member of the SDHSAA Board of Control.
Service to his community was important. Iro was choir director for many years at the United Congregational Church in Mobridge, SD. He was a member of the Mobridge Rotarians. In later years, Iro and Suzanne were music leaders at Avera Sacred Heart Adult Day Care in Yankton, SD.
Iro is survived by his daughters, Lynn (Frank) Mason of Hot Springs, SD and Anne Palmeri of Woodstock, NY; sons Jay (Naela) Mogen of Peoria, AZ and Bruce (Bonnie) Mogen of Dell Rapids, SD; grandchildren: Alex Mason, Emily (Joey) Stiegel, Cristian Mogen, Alejandro Mogen, Mariano Mogen, and Brett Mogen; great-granddaughter Paige Stiegel; brother Chris (Kathy) Mogen of Aloha, OR; brother-in-law, John (Ruth-Ann) Dannenbring of Yankton, SD and sister-in-law, Janice Morton of Brainerd, MN.
Iro was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Helen Mogen, and his wife Suzanne Mogen and brothers Hubert, Phil, and Bryan Mogen.
The family prefers memorials to the United Church of Christ in Yankton and to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 8, 2020
