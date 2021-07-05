Hattie Vellek, 98, of Yankton, formerly of Tabor, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 5, 2021 @ 11:52 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented