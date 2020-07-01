Gay Lynn Konrad, formerly of Kaylor, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton at the age of 75.
The family is holding a private graveside service with the assistance of Goglin Funeral Homes.
Gay Lynn Konrad, formerly of Kaylor, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton at the age of 75.
The family is holding a private graveside service with the assistance of Goglin Funeral Homes.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented