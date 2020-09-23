Senior Chief (Ret.) Michael V. Donlea, age 65, of Clarksville TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Mike was born January 21, 1955 in Blackfoot, ID to the late George W. Donlea and Jacqueline J. Jacobs Donlea.
He is survived by his bride of 32 years, Donna Jean Brown Donlea; two sons, Jason (Melissa) Donlea, Matthew Donlea; three daughters, Anjela (Troy) Hines, Devin (Sean) Bellman, Sheryl (Jay) Olinger; one brother, Scott Donlea; 10 grandchildren, Joey, Katie, Leila Donlea, Dillion, Emily, Mackenzie Hines, Skylar, Kadence Donlea, Ragen Bellman and Logan Grey Olinger and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Mike was a 1973 graduate of Yankton High School, Yankton, SD. He furthered his education and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Charleston Southern University, Charleston, SC in 1998. He honorably served in the United States Navy for 20 years and an additional 11 years with the Department of Defense. Michael was a member of Lifepoint Church in Clarksville, TN. He was an avid motorcycle rider and was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. His greatest passion in life was caring for and loving his bride and children. He had many special friends that considered him “Pop” all of whom he endearingly referred to as “his rotten kids”.
The family has chosen to honor him with a Private Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers his family has asked that gifts of love be sent to Hope Lodge Nashville, 2008 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 24, 2020
