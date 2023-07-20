Brookie Zephier-FlyingHawk Jul 20, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brookie Zephier-FlyingHawk, 58, of Minneapolis, formerly of Wagner, died Friday, July 14, 2023, in Minneapolis.Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the YST South Gym in Wagner. Burial is in the Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery. Wake services began Thursday at the YST South Gym. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. 