Helen K. Nedved, 88, of Yankton passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Thomas Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Helen’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented