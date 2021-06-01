Helen E. Brown, 91 of Vermillion, SD passed away on Monday May 31, 2021 at Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Helen was born in Wallace, SD to James and Inga (Lund) Blashill. Helen earned her master’s degree from the University of South Dakota. Helen married Ronald Brown on March 25, 1951 in Pipestone, MN.
She taught kindergarten in the Vermillion school district for many years before retiring in 1990. Helen also enjoyed volunteer teaching after her retirement.
She is survived by two sons; Barry Brown, Danny (Sandy) Brown all of Vermillion, two daughters; Sheri Ludens of Springfield, SD and Lynn Brown of Denver, CO., five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron, a daughter Kimberly Brown and two brothers; Richard and Donald Blashill and a son in law Ivan Ludens.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at United Church of Christ in Vermillion.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral. Visit HansenFuneralHome.com.
Family request In lieu of flowers that donations go to the Bluffs Junior Golf Program.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 2, 2021
