Michael Todd Wuestewald, age 62, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6:30 PM.
Michael Todd Wuestewald was born December 1, 1958, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Harold and LaVone (Logan) Wuestewald. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1978. He worked for his dad at H & K Oil Company for a few years before he became the manager at Champlin Gas Company. He married Jane Christensen on July 18, 1981 in Yankton and together they had three children: Ryan, Ross and Michaela. In 1984 he started working for Hastings which later became Baldwin Filters in Yankton. He met Melissa Christianson in 2015 and moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and began working for Troy Custom Cabinets in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. In 2019, he and Melissa moved to San Antonio, TX to escape the cold Midwest winters. Mike was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (brain cancer) in 2020. They decided to move back to Sioux Falls to be surrounded by friends and family.
Michael was a free spirit who had a heart of gold and a love for life. To his family, he was legendary: fearless, fun loving and passionate. Some of his passions included working on the muscle cars that he owned, operating his very own firework stand, camping, golfing, playing roulette, and collecting sports cards and memorabilia. He was an avid Washington Redskin fan and loved traveling to Royals baseball games with his kids. He had a love and talent for woodworking, whether it was a small, artistic project or an addition to the house he lived in. Music was also a big part of his life. Mike was a die-hard Aerosmith fan, and it was hard to find a rock concert that he wasn’t trying to attend. He loved his children and enjoyed going to all of their tournaments, activities and events, near or far. He was a proud Dad!
Survivors include his three children: Ryan Wuestewald of Brooklyn, New York; Ross Wuestewald of Lincoln, Nebraska and Michaela (Coy) Trumbull of Sheridan, Wyoming; significant other, Melissa Christianson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and her three children: Siera (Joe) Michael of Sioux Falls; Hunter Christianson of San Antonio, Texas and Mya Christianson of Sioux Falls; parents Harold and LaVone Wuestewald of Yankton; three brothers: Kevin Wuestewald of Yankton; Craig (Fran) Wuestewald of Wichita, Kansas; and Joey (Jane) Wuestewald of Yankton; sister, Kim (Joe) Steiner of Yankton and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Frank and Eleanor Wuestewald and Leslie and Katherine Logan.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to glioblastomafoundation.org.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 1, 2021
