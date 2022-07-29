Myron Mehlhaf, 75, of Freeman passed away on July 27 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Reformed Church of Menno with burial in the Menno City Cemetery.
Myron Mehlhaf, 75, of Freeman passed away on July 27 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Reformed Church of Menno with burial in the Menno City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Myron was born on January 14, 1947, in Hutchinson County to Ruben and Leona (Herr) Mehlhaf. He was baptized February 1947 and confirmed in faith, June 1961 at Zion Reformed Church, Menno, SD, where he remained a member until his death.
Myron received his education and graduated from Menno School in 1965. In May 1966 he joined the Army National Guard.
On September 1, 1968, Myron married Linda Jorgensen at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Freeman, SD. They made their home south of Freeman where they farmed and raised their family. To this union was born Brian Lee, Michael Alan, Darla Kay and Angela Lynn. Nothing brought him more joy than to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory, are his wife Linda of 53 years and 11 months; Children: Brian (Steph) Mehlhaf of Parkston, Michael (Brenda) Mehlhaf of Freeman, Darla (Brian) Anderson of Wentworth and Angela (Chad) Sedlacek of Norfolk, NE; Grandchildren: Devin (Emily) Mehlhaf, Jacob (Madison) Mehlhaf, Riley and Kaitlyn Mehlhaf, Kacey (Ashton) Fey, Cole (Sarah) Anderson, Abbey, Mason and Kenna Sedlacek, Shae, Mason and Kadee Lebeda; Great-grandchildren: Everleigh, Bennett, Elsie and Cassandra Mehlhaf and Jase Fey. Siblings: Harley Mehlhaf, Dianne Schortzman, Dale (Earla) Mehlhaf, sister-in-law: Sally (Kent) Oorlog and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruben & Leona Mehlhaf, father and mother-in-law Layne & Clara Jorgensen, daughter-in-law Corene Mehlhaf, sister-in-law Janet Mehlhaf and brother-in-law Merit Schortzman.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 30, 2022
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented