Jacob A. Luikens, 99, of Menno passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Menno, with the Rev. Brian Mosemann officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames Bender American Legion Post #152 Honor Guard and the SDARNGHG.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Memorial Chapel, Menno, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Jacob’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
