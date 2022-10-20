Hudson Michael Highland, son of Lucas and Betheny (King) Highland, was born an angel on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial is 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior the funeral at the church.