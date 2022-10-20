Hudson Michael Highland, son of Lucas and Betheny (King) Highland, was born an angel on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are his father, Lucas, and his uncle, Lee Highland.
We will never know who he would’ve become, but we can always remember him as our perfect guardian angel. He will always be our baby boy and his memory will live on through us all.
Hudson is survived by his parents, Lucas and Betheny Highland of Yankton; two brothers, Bennett (6) and Beau (2); and grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Hudson was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers: Edwin Highland, Michael Stahly, and William Grovijahn; and his two great uncles, David King and Michael King.
The family would like to send their gratitude to everyone who has reached out with sympathies and kind messages. We are truly appreciative of all the outpouring love during this difficult time.
