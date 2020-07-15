Shirley Jean Jackson, age 86 of Owosso, left the world Saturday, July 4, 2020 to join the Lord.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shirley was born September 21, 1933; the daughter of Mildred and Roy Redmond. She married James Keith Jackson on June 23, 1951 in Sioux City, Iowa; he preceded her in death after 48 years of marriage.
Shirley participated in volunteer work for the church and various organizations. She was a counselor for the Alpha Center in Pensacola, Florida. She loved the beach, playing cards, china painting and being with her children, grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by her children James Keith (Debbie) Jackson Jr., Patrick Thomas (Isabel) Jackson, Patricia Ann Soler, Michael Redmond (Karen) Jackson, Jeffrey David (Maren) Jackson, Stephen Bryan (Betsy) Jackson, Susan Marie (David) Stephen and Andrew Douglas (Jenny) Jackson; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband and her parents.
Nelson-House Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 16, 2020
