Private family services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, of Creighton, Nebraska, will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.
Live streaming will begin at 11 a.m. on the First Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Larry died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
