Noel Phillip White, age 51 of Niobrara, NE passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee, NE with James White and Rick Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Hobu Creek Cemetery at Lindy, NE.
Wake services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2; Monday, January 3; and Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton, SD is assisting the White family.
Noel is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Niobrara, NE; his son, Dillon Babcock of Bloomfield, NE; his daughters, Tianna White (Maurice Grant), Abrianna White (Dylan Lopez), Amber White, and Jacey White, all of Niobrara, NE; his mother, Marlene Hawk Ghost of Santee, NE; his sisters, Nicole Sheridan of Santee, NE and Marissa Mackey of Sioux City, IA; two loving grandsons, Maurice Grant Jr., and Mason Grant, both of Walthill, NE; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phillip White, Sr. and Hazel White; his uncles, Stanley White Sr., Joseph White, Perry White; and in-laws, Ronnie Dittman, Robert Taylor Sr., Viola Taylor, Josh Taylor; and his cousin, Rodney Bickerstaff Jr.
