Vernon H. Sudbeck, age 94, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Owen Korte and Rev. Joseph Miksch officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Vernon’s great nieces and nephews, Jordan Wheeler, Miranda Augustine, Mariah Augustine, Dustin Lammers, Nicholas Lammers, and Heather Nelson.
Vernon Herman was born on August 13, 1927, to Herman and Johanna (Fuchs) Sudbeck in Bow Valley, NE. He attended grade school in Bow Valley, NE and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1946. He had a love for flying since a child. His senior year he would skip school to start taking flying lessons in Yankton, SD. After graduating, his first job was working for Hank Becker as a hired hand. The next year he worked for Mac and Julie Becker in the Devils Nest area where they owned 3000 acres. The Becker’s purchased a TD14 Caterpillar which also included a 140 Cessna airplane with the deal. They paid for his pilot’s license and sent him on business trips buying big farm equipment which was pulled by the TD14 caterpillar. They welded 2-4 row planters together and also 315 T John Deere disks. His trips ranged from Parrington, Texas to Fargo, ND.
On August 17, 1948, he married Bonnie Jaeger in Bow Valley, Nebraska. He continued to work for the Becker’s in Devils Nest and this would be the location of their first home. In 1952 they purchased a farm west of Hartington near Pleasant Valley. Vernon retired in 1993. During his retirement he refinished six airplanes which consisted of Taylor Crafts, Piper Pacers, J-3 Cup and Stinson. In 2007 he and Bonnie moved into Hartington. They raised four children, Karen, David, Diane, and Brenda.
Vernon is survived by his daughter Karen (Ed) Scdoris of Hartington; son David Sudbeck of Charleston, WV; sisters-in-law Darlene Jaeger of Sioux City, Iowa and Alice Klug of Hartington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie on 7/3/2010 at the age of 80 years; two daughters Diane Sudbeck and Brenda Bottolfson, three grandchildren Joshua Bottolfson, Jeff & Julie Vandermark; brother LaJoy and wife Ellie Sudbeck; two brothers-in-law William Jaeger, and Ralph Jaeger.
