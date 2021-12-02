Art Canfield Dec 2, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Art Canfield, 86, of Avon, passed away at the Good Samaritan Home in Wagner Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.Funeral services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors. Visitation will be the hour prior to services at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 19 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ROUTE DRIVER YANKTON and CROFTON - Waste Connections 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWagner Principal, Wife Resign After IncidentScotland Suspect Pleads ‘Not Guilty’Daily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsKenneth FischerTabor Bomb Suspect To Be EvaluatedNorman Schurman Sr.Daily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsMan Charged In January Death Of 4-Month-Old Child Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (4)Letter: Problems And Solutions (4)Letter: Re-Election Time (4)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
