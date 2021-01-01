James B. Ankeny, age 95 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Visitation will be on Monday at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington from 3-5:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning, at church, one hour prior to services.
Due to COVID-19, friends and family are encouraged to participate by watching the livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live Face coverings and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
James Bisenius Ankeny was born on July 12, 1925 on the Ankeny farm in western Cedar County to Earle A. and Elvene F. (Bisenius) Ankeny. In August 1933, the family moved to Los Angeles, California. James completed high school in 1941 in Bell, California and continued two years of college in Los Angeles.
James served in the Navy US Submarine Corp from 1944-1946. After being discharged from the service, James spent three years attending college and graduated from the University of California at Davis in 1949. After college, James moved back to Nebraska and taught an agriculture course for WWII veterans before starting to farm. On August 26, 1953, James married Alverda Gertrude Meyer in Menominee, NE. In 1965, he went to Wayne State and earned a teaching certificate. James taught at Laurel High School from 1965-1967 and at Wausa High School from 1967-1990.
James had a love for baseball and played for the Fordyce and Hartington town teams. He umpired in the Elkhorn Valley league from 1958 to 1974. James also coached youth teams in Fordyce, Crofton, and on his own ball field in Pleasant Valley.
James is survived by his four children, Kevin (Claudette) Ankeny of Yankton, SD, Susan (Noel) Corson of Gulfport, FL, Joel Ankeny of Wayne, NE, Jill Ankeny of St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren Randy, Aaron, & Marie Ankeny, Candice Ankeny, Lucas and Micah Corson; 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earle and Elvene Ankeny; wife Alverda on May 4, 2001 at the age of 71 years; sister Mauvis Mills of Fullerton, CA; brother Albert Earl Ankeny; nephew Ken Mills; brothers-in-law Dale List, Delmar Meyer, Larry Meyer, and Dennis Meyer; two great grandchildren, and special friend Margie Kathol.
The Ankeny family wishes a very special Thank You to the staff at Arbor Care Center for the wonderful care that was given to James.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 2, 2021
Commented