James “Jim” Robert Slagle, age 64, of Gayville, South Dakota, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at his home in Gayville.
Jim was born March 9, 1957, in Yankton, South Dakota to Allen and Helen (Schramm) Slagle. He grew up on the farm near Utica, South Dakota and attended school in Yankton. He helped on the family farm for many years until moving to California. He worked in construction and as a plumber while in California and later moved to Sioux Falls for a short time and then to Yankton. He worked as a welder for various companies in Yankton. He worked as a plumber for Hander Plumbing which became H & H Heating and Cooling. He took a job with Road Guy and worked on road construction as a chip sealer. Jim moved to Gayville, South Dakota. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger as well as boating, camping, and shooting. He could fix anything and loved working on cars, especially his 1970 ‘Cuda.
Survivors include his son, Allen (Dazee) Slagle of Yankton, South Dakota; two grandsons: Daniel and Kyrin; brother, Allen (Laris) Slagle; five sisters: Joan Leiferman, Barb (Jeff) Shield, Lois (Joe) Barth, Pat Graham and Linda Slagle; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deb Cwach and infant brother, Bobby.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
