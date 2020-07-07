Gene Mielenz age 90 of Sioux Falls, passed away July 5, in Yankton.
Gene grew up in Yankton. He was a Msgt. in the National Guard and served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a construction supervisor with Bell Telephone Company for 32 years. Gene married Connie Economy and she preceded him in death.
He is survived by his nieces, nephews and a son-in-law.
A visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Visit www.chapelhillfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 8, 2020
Commented