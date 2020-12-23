Randolph (Randy) Jerke, 80, of Tripp SD, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Avera Bormann Manor nursing home, in Parkston, SD.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28 at the Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland SD. Interment is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp SD.
Visitation, with family present, will be Monday, December 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland SD. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
Visit www.goglinfh.com.
