Funeral services for Michael G. Nissen, age 59, of Wausa, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Father Kizito Okhuoya will officiate, with burial in the Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
A luncheon will follow the graveside service at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service. A light luncheon will be served in the church basement during the visitation.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
Mike died Friday, March 4, 2022, unexpectedly due to a farming accident.
Michael Gerard Nissen, son of Victor and Betty (Wortmann) Nissen, was born December 7, 1962, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. Mike grew up on a farm east of Hartington, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic church in Bow Valley. Mike graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington in 1981. After graduation, he briefly worked in Yankton before moving to Wausa and starting his career as a farmer.
On May 1, 1993, Mike was united in marriage to Lisa Anderson at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were blessed with four children, Bradley, Darren, Paige, and Jonathan. Mike was a devoted father and enjoyed spending time with his family and supporting all his kids’ activities. He was a hard-working farmer and appreciated the time he spent on his land and with his cows.
Mike was a very active member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. He served on the church council and was a CCD teacher for many years.
Mike is survived by his children, Darren (fiancé Alex Reader), Paige, and Jonathan of Wausa; siblings, Maret (Wayne) Rempp of Yankton, South Dakota, Bill (Heidi) Nissen of Riverton, Utah, Michelle (Shelby) Rogers of Draper, Utah, David Nissen of Hartington, Nebraska, Mark Nissen of Bennett, Nebraska, and Tim (Mary Mae) Nissen of Hartington; in-laws, Vonel and Marilyn Anderson of Wausa, Michael (Lynn) Anderson of Calhoun, Georgia, and Laura (Troy) Schwanebeck of Norfolk, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lisa (2018); son, Bradley (1995); parents, Victor and Betty Nissen (2017); grandparents, Alphonse and Margaret Wortmann and Adolph and Marie Nissen; and sister, Peggy Nissen (1962).
