Gerald Zavadil, 83, of Fordyce, Nebraska, passed away at his home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, Nebraska, with Rev. An. D. Phan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with a wake service at 6 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Gerald’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
