Funeral services for Kathi Jo Washington, age 49, of Santee, Nebraska will be at noon Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Kalon Strickland, Sr. will officiate, with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the community center and continue until service time, with nightly Wake Services at 6:00 p.m.
Kathi Jo died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Kathleen Jo Washington was born April 13, 1972, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Clarissa LaPlante (Charles LaPlante) and Vincent Washington. Kathi Jo had three sisters, Alyssa Thomas, Deana James, and Lizzie Swalley, and three brothers, Waylon LaPlante, Shawn Washington, and Elvis LaPlante. She had countless cousins, whom she called brothers and sisters.
Kathi Jo attended Nebraska Indian Community College studying Business and Accounting and was a Dean’s List student. She was the head lifeguard at Santee Sioux Nation Swimming Pool. Kathi Jo loved working with the Santee Community youth, many who called her “aunti” or “grandma.”
She loved spending quality time with family. Kathi loved to visit and laugh with friends and family. Family time was usually family dinners, visits, and lots of laughter. She especially enjoyed having sleepovers with her grandchildren, movie nights, and UNO games with snacks. Kathi also liked to go for walks on the Santee walking trail with her grandchildren. She loved drawing and crafting. Kathi drew and free-handed star quilt designs on lamp shades, and she free handed glass etchings on cups, jars, and picture frames. Kathi had a miraculous green thumb; she was the only family member able to propagate and keep living plants. She was very proud of her house full of plants.
Kathi Jo had three children, daughters, Kayleen Johnson and Jeslyn Johnson and son, Weylyn Washington. She had so much love for her seven grandchildren, five granddaughters, McKenzi Runnels (who resided with Kathi and was being raised by her), Klaire Runnels, Jaeleah Henry, Kiaah Denney, one baby girl Denney on the way, and two grandsons, Jayceon Henry and Iziaah Denney.
Kathi entered the spirit world and was greeted by her loved ones, which includes her fathers, Charles LaPlante and Vincent Washington; sister, Alyssa Thomas; brother, Elvis LaPlante; and several grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kathi Jo is survived by her mother, Clarissa LaPlante; children, Kayleen Johnson (spouse Isaac Denney) of Santee, Jeslyn Johnson of Santee, and Weylyn Washington of Santee; seven grandchildren, McKenzi Runnels, Klaire Runnels, Jaeleah Henry, Kiaah Denney, Jayceon Henry and Iziaah Denney, and baby girl Denney on the way; brothers, Waylon LaPlante and Shawn Washington; sisters, Deana James and Lizzie Swalley; nieces and nephews, Jaylon LaPlante, Jaquin LaPlante, Jordayn LaPlante, Jayna LaPlante, Wyatt Thomas, Jr., Chrissean, Christian, and Chrissenna Swalley (Kathi’s Goddaughter), Rachael Bickerstaff, Tailah James, Elvaliss James, Thomas James, and Bird James.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 8, 2022
