Rodney "Rod" Wipf, 74, of Yankton, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.Memorial services are 3 p.m. April 23, at New Life Church at Morgen Square in Yankton with Pastor Eric Lotz officiating. A reception and fellowship with the family will follow the service.The family will also receive friends starting at 2 p.m. one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer plants or a memorial contribution can be made to the family.
