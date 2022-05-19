Fernetta Anna Snoozy was born September 19, 1927, in Centerville, SD to Frederick and Anna (Dahlin) Snoozy. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1946. She received her Nursing Degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE in 1970. She married Eugene William Eilmes in 1946, Yankton, SD and they were blessed with 6 children. Gene passed away in 1983. She married Gordon Stuart Strand in 1989 in Centerville, SD. Gordon passed away in 1994.
Fernetta was a dedicated LPN for many years at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. Following retirement, she worked at Pioneer Memorial in Viborg, SD, where she retired for the second time.
Throughout her life, Fernetta’s faith was very important. She was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in 1942. She was active at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland, SD, Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, NE, and Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD. She was a supporting member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Centerville and Beresford.
Fernetta is survived by her sons, William Eilmes, Lockhart, TX, Robert Eilmes, Centerville, SD, Michael (Cheryl) Eilmes, Gordon, NE and Mitchell (Lois) Eilmes, Longview, TX; her daughters, Jeannie (Kurt) Meyer Hoagland, Sioux Falls, SD and Jannine Purcell, Tyler, TX; 23 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Snoozy, Yankton, SD; and sisters, Barbara (Jerome) Wiedmann, Painesville, OH and Lynette (Adrian) Jones, Sierra Vista, AZ; and her beloved canine companion “Katie.”
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gene Eilmes and Gordon Strand; her parents, Fredrick and Anna Snoozy; her sister, Veretta Crandall; her brothers, John, Melvin, Richard, Harlan, and Harold; and her grandson, James Eilmes.
Commented