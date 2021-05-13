Willis A. Grant, 79, of Springfield passed away May 9, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton is assisting the family.
Updated: May 13, 2021 @ 10:28 pm
