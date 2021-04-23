Diane T. Cap, age 60 of Tabor, SD passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 26 at the church with a vigil service and holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday.
Livestreaming of Diane’s services may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those attending in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
Diane Teresa Cap daughter of Joseph and Alice (Balvin) Cuka, was born on Oct. 21st, 1960 in Tyndall, South Dakota. She was raised in Tyndall and received all her sacraments at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. She attended Dunwoody Country school through 8th grade and finished her high school years at Tyndall Tabor High School.
Diane met the love of her life Joe Cap and resided in Tabor for 42 years together. During their journey they had 3 children: Joey, John, and Jennifer.
Diane helped her husband on the farm for many years. Along with helping on the farm, she enjoyed many careers, including raising her three children, baking, cooking, and maintaining a large garden. She is well-known for her canning of dill pickles and salsa, kolaches, lasagna, chili soup, dumplings, and every flavor of pie imaginable.
After being on the farm for 30 years, Diane finally got her dream home built in Tabor. She enjoyed decorating for all the holidays and her home was always inviting. She especially loved Christmas with a Christmas tree in every room and presents stacked to the ceiling. In her spare time Diane loved watching her westerns, especially ‘Gunsmoke’ and enjoyed getting her nails “blinged” up for every holiday and season. While in town she was still able to help her husband and oldest son on the farm and spent much time watching her many grandchildren grow and play. Diane was supportive and enjoyed being present at all school events, sporting activities, and church events. She was the #1 fan of all her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Joe Cap; son Joey (Jodi) Cap; son John (Kristi) Cap; daughter Jennifer (Scott) Boska; grandchildren Emily Cap, Joseph Cap, Hunter Lindula, Hannah Lindula, Amelia Rathgeber, Max Rathgeber; step-grandchildren Slaton Boska, Ty Boska, Paxton Boska, Braven Boska, Nala Jones, Isaac Jones, Leela Jones. Siblings Art Cuka, Mary (Jerry) Huber, Doug (Linda) Cuka, Rita (Gilbert) Mendoza, and Robert Cuka; In-law’s: Betty (Mike) Propeck, Irene Ryken, William (Donna) Cap, Alice (Dave) Rehurek, Judy (Bryan) Jensen, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Alice Cuka; father-in-law Anton Cap; mother-in-law Lillian Cap; sister Patricia Jensen; brother-in-law Oren Jensen, sister-in-law Donna Cuka and her grandparents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 24, 2021
