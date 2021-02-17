David Buechler, 68 of Decatur passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a two-year battle with brain cancer on February 14, 2021.
Private funeral services for immediate family will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur, IL and a Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date. David will be buried next to his daughter, Jessica Buechler at Boiling Springs Cemetery.
David was born in Scotland, SD on June 7, 1952, the son of Richard and Kathryn (Harris) Buechler.
David graduated with an engineering degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, SD. David was a highly respected electrical engineer, spending the majority of his career at Tate & Lyle, formerly A.E. Staley, before retiring at age 62.
David was an avid boater, spending many summers on Lake Decatur teaching his children and friends how to ski and tube as well as relaxing in the coves. David’s real passion was golf, which he got to practice daily in his retirement. He was particularly proud of scoring a hole in one at South Side. David loved listening to classic rock music and entertaining on his patio with friends and family.
David is survived by his parents, Richard and Kathryn Buechler of Scotland, SD; his partner Bobbi Claypool; his son Mark Buechler, Bobbi’s two sons Ben Viele and Nick Viele and grand-daughters Bella Viele and Olivia Horton; his brothers: Nick (Cindy) Buechler of Colorado Springs, CO, Mark (Terri) Buechler of Centerville, SD, Jeff (Lori) Buechler of Freeman, SD, and Bill (Joni) Buechler of Mason, OH and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
David was predeceased by his daughter, Jessica Buechler.
Memorials in David’s honor can be made to the Jessica Buechler Scholarship Fund in memory of David Buechler, which provides college aid to girls who excel in the sciences. Donations can be sent directly to DPS Foundation, 101 W. Cerro Gordo Street, Decatur, IL 62523, in care of the “Jessica Buechler Scholarship Fund” in memory of David Buechler. Donations can also be made online by going to https://www.schoolpay.com/parent/mip/Mdy7 After selecting the link, please scroll down to the Donate Now option, then indicate in the note section that the memorial gift is for the “Jessica Buechler Scholarship Fund” in memory of David Buechler.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 18, 2021
