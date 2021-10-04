Bradley Eugene Glover, 69, of Yankton passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A celebration of Brad’s life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at his home. Entombment of cremated remains will be on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with service details.