Bradley Eugene Glover, 69, of Yankton passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.A celebration of Brad's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at his home. Entombment of cremated remains will be on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with service details.
