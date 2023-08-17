Marjorie ‘Marge’ Miller

Marjorie “Marge” R. Miller, age 94, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.