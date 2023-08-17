Marjorie ‘Marge’ Miller   

Marjorie “Marge” R. Miller, age 94, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2-5:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons — Austin Crist, Jarryd Schieffer, Jace Crist, Matt Miller, Reggie Miller, and Hunter Miller.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughters — Marie Miller, Allison (Heimes) Schieffer, Audrey (Schieffer) Sautter, Laura (Miller) Meredith, Angie (Miller) Dworniki, Mandi (Miller) McGregor, Megan (Miller) Engel, Amy Miller, Taylor (Miller) Feilmeier, Abby Miller, and Morgan Miller.
Marjorie was born on May 31, 1929, in Hartington to August Joseph and Mary Sophia (Eickhoff) Leise. Marge graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1947. She couldn’t find employment, so she went to Omaha with her oldest brother Richard and worked for World Insurance Company. After several months, she was called back to Hartington to work for Judge E. W. Hesse. Marge worked for the judge and the District Court (Otto Wiley) for two years, then she was hired by Harold Martindale to work for the REA. Marge worked for Harold for one year then married Gerald Eugene Miller on October 23, 1950, in Hartington. She and Gerry lived on the farm until 1960 when Gerry bought out the John Deere Dealership in Hartington.
They lived in Hartington and Marge enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, bowling for the “Black Russians”, doing crossword puzzles. She was a former Den mother for the scouting program. She belonged to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America, and held an hour of adoration at church for many years. Marge was famous for making pies — oftentimes for church functions and for individuals. Marge also clerked sales for her husband at Gerry Miller Auctioneering Company.
Marge is survived by her daughter-in-law Carol Miller of Omaha, daughters and spouses Cindy (Al) Heimes of LaVista, Lisa (Miller) Crist of Sioux Falls, SD, Wanda (Tom) Schieffer of Hartington; sons and spouses Rob (Brenda) Miller of Valley, Dr. Steve (Janell) Miller of Norfolk; 18 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Wilma Jean Leise of Hartington.
She was preceded in death by her parents August and Mary Leise; her husband Gerald E. Miller; son Dr. Rich E. Miller; granddaughter Courtney (Heimes) Hagen; son-in-law Dr. Ross Crist; brothers Robert, Richard & Ron Leise; sister Rita Ann (Leise) Diebel.
