Jerome “Jerry” Slowey, son of George “Clarence” and Helen Florence (Buckley) Slowey was born on February 1, 1939, at home on the family farm in Yankton County SD and died October 18, 2021, after a long and valiant fight against stage 4 prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease at the age of 82.
Jerry grew up on a farm near Irene, SD and attended primary school in a one room schoolhouse named for his family, “Slowey School.” He graduated from Irene High School in 1956 and went on to attend St. Vincent’s School of X-ray Technology in Sioux City, IA, graduating in 1958. After working a few years at Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army October 19, 1961. He served 2 years at Fort Chaffee AR and was discharged with awards for good conduct on October 19, 1963. After studying at Morningside College in Sioux City for 2 years, he transferred to the University of South Dakota at Vermillion where he earned a BS in Biology and later an MS in Science Education. Jerry married Dianne L. Corley on October 19, 1968. Daughter Teresa was born in 1969 and son Timothy was born in 1971.
Jerry began his career as a high school science teacher and later served as high school principal at Jefferson SD until 1975. Jerry then moved to Charter Oak and later Denison IA where he taught high school biology, chemistry, physics and general science for 15 years at Charter Oak-Ute High School. In 1989 Jerry and Dianne moved to Kansas City, MO where he became the program director for the Health & Science Magnet High School for the Kansas City MO Public School System. Missing his time in the classroom, Jerry left school administration to return to teaching high school science at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Kansas City, MO for 20 years before retiring in 2013. Jerry’s career as a High School administrator and science teacher proudly spanned over 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Slowey; two children: Teresa (Greg) Whitham Wiebers; son Tim (Carol) Slowey; four grandchildren Wesley, Molly, Noah, Mia; sister, Cleo (Fred) Bruckmeier; brother, Tom Slowey; sister-in-law, Jane Slowey; mother-in-law Mary Ann Corley; sisters-in-law, Donna Clark, Carole Jackson, Cathy (John) Steenson; brother-in-law, Tommy Corley; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Clarice Slowey; brothers Jim Slowey, and his wife Betty, and Jack Slowey; father-in-law, Rex A. Corley Sr.; brothers-in-law, Rex A. Corley Jr., Tom Clark, and Ken Plummer; and nephew, Chris Charron.
Jerry Slowey was a good man and a great husband and father. He was simple and placed no value on material things. He valued education and family. He taught others to extend kindness, peace, and acceptance to all. He lived life honestly and will be remembered as a tremendous teacher.
Wake Service, Friday, October 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 8:00 p.m. at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park chapel. Memorial Mass, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors tendered by the Kanesville Honor guard. A lunch will follow at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/memorial-tribute-1907d3l/.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 27, 2021
Commented