Jeff Sedlacek died of natural causes, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his farm residence, after a hard day of field work with his brothers. He was 53 years old.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Inurnment will take place at 1:00 p.m. in St. George Catholic Cemetery in Scotland.