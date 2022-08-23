Jeff Sedlacek died of natural causes, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his farm residence, after a hard day of field work with his brothers. He was 53 years old.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Inurnment will take place at 1:00 p.m. in St. George Catholic Cemetery in Scotland.
Jeffrey John was born Friday, April 25, 1969, to John William and Lois (Schmoll) Sedlacek in Tyndall. He was a graduate of Tripp High School and then completed one year of continued education at Mount Marty College.
Jeff was a farmer through and through. Along with farming the home place, Jeff was employed at Northwest Vet Clinic in Parkston. Jeff loved being in the show calf business where he got to know a lot of people. He was an avid pheasant and deer hunter. Jeff was in favor of having a good time when work allowed. His easy-going personality and enjoyment of visiting made many great friendships over the years. He never missed the annual Czech Days celebration in Tabor.
Jeff is survived by his father, John Sedlacek of Tyndall; daughter, Mary and her husband, Sid Brandt, nephew, Wesley and niece, Ava, all of Tabor; brother, Mark Sedlacek of Scotland and brother, Jared Sedlacek of Tripp.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Sedlacek and all of his grandparents.
Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com, is honored to serve the family and friends of Jeff Sedlacek.
