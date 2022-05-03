David Bedrous May 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Fouad Bedrous of Menifee, California, passed away April 25, 2022, in Loma Linda, California.He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on Oct. 18, 1980. David was the son of Verona Bedrous, Yankton. Services are being planned for a future date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Cook, Servers, & Bartenders - Yankton Elks 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGary SloweyMissing A ‘Gentle Giant’Peggy PoppeLeRoy ThranumJerry WuebbenGary SloweyDaily Record: ArrestsBobby TaylorTrack & Field: Yankton Shines In Weather-Shortened First Dakota RelaysTimothy Mulhair Images CommentedLetter: Where Were The Voters? (31)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (30)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: Chilling (19)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (19)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (10)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
