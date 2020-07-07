Helen (Rempp) Zdenek, 93, of Scotland and formerly of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland.
Arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 1:52 am
